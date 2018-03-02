logo
Watch -Kyiv Teens Forced to Live Like Rats Under Kyiv Streets


Ukraine has squandered billions in corrupt and now crumbling infrastructure projects
and this year will blow $16 billion on the hog trough known as the Defense Ministry.

Meanwhile, under the streets of Kyiv are young homeless people left on their own to survive dangerous, subterranean lives. Three glue tubes a day get little ones through a day's Hell.

Watch the destroyed, once innocent, lives - totally ignored by the Corrupt Porky Regime.
Estimates are that there are more than 100,000 homeless street kids in Rump Ukraine now.
Location: Kyiv, Kyiv city, Ukraine, 02000

Advertisers