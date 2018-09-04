19 Saving Private Al-Qaeda - US Threatens to Respond to ANY Idlib Offensive, Even Without 'Chemical Attack' - War Propaganda Heats Up
The propaganda is heating up over Syria ahead of Idlib offensive! US is still trying to protect terrorists in Syria. Heather has some interesting comments to make about Syria at recent press conferences on the 28th and 29th of August. State Department joins the fray in threatening Russia/Syria/Iran, expressing concern over potential upcoming chemical attacks carried out by the SAA under Assad, and rejecting Russia's claims that the terrorists are planning such attacks to create a pretext for more US intervention in Syria, calling these claims "false flag reporting." #HandsOffSyria!
Full State Department Press Briefing 8/28: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2CIuKWJnZU
Full State Department Press Briefing 8/29: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqnFxwBh
Proof that the US has been supporting terrorists in Syria all along.
Tapestry of Terror (Highly Graphic) - White Helmets Exposed As FSA Terrorists Linked With ISIS
https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=b5a_1490533325&;comments=1
Huge Cache of White Helmets Exposed Links All In One Massive Volume For Sharing and Red Pilling - Over 400 Images in 22 Files -Copy entire link -
https://steemit.com/news/@clarityofsignal/huge-cache-of-white-helmets-exposed-links-all-in-one-massive-volume-for-sharing-and-red-pilling-over-400-images-in-22-files
Massive White Helmets Photo Cache Proves Hollywood Gave Oscar to Terrorist Group
https://clarityofsignal.com/2017/02/27/massive-white-helmets
Direct Terrorist Collusion: Over One Dozen Videos Capture White Helmets Working Side-By-Side With Terrorist Groups in Syria
https://clarityofsignal.com/2017/05/08/direct-jihadist-collu
“All McCain’s Men” in the FSA Terrorist Factions in Syria – A Lesson in How Not To Conduct Covert Foreign Operations And Provide Support For Terrorists
https://clarityofsignal.com/2017/11/12/all-mccains-men-in-th
