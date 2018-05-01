logo
add arrow pic
  Guest  

SS UKROPS BURN GYPSY VILLAGE TO GROUND

"Attacking, gassing, women and children, threatening them, gassing them, burning their property, and generally treating them like animals due to ethnicity is medieval savagery common to Radical Uke SS Nationalists," said Eddie Haskell.

KYIV -- When a Romany camp in the Ukrainian capital was attacked and burned by far-right nationalists, the police downplayed it, saying the men had merely set alight their "rubbish" and had no reason to investigate.

Then a showing masked attackers throwing rocks and spraying gas as they chased terrified Romany men, women, and children from their makeshift settlement went .

Now, after public outcry, Kyiv police say they have launched a "whitewash" investigation into infringement of those families' human rights and hooliganism -- a catch-all term that has been used by the authorities to describe crimes ranging from Ukrops baring their bare ass in public to firing a rocket-propelled grenade at a business center.

Click to read more about the Ukrainian Einsatzgruppen:
https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-police-break-silence-after--
-
Loading...

Added:

By: Eddie-Haskell (172.70)

Tags: Ukraine

Location: Ukraine

open eye  Views: 1767 Replies: 39 Score: 43
Replies:
Your account has no permission to add replies to this thread!
Liveleak opposes racial slurs - if you do spot comments that fall into this category, please report.

Liveleak on Facebook

current event pic
(Philippines) muslims Burn Christian Village to the Ground...
current event pic
Hindu extremists burn 6 Muslim to death in Andhra Pradesh
current event pic
Air to Air And Air to Ground Kick-Ass
current event pic
Dying pig kicks villager to ground
current event pic
Chinese surface to ground missile
current event pic
House Burns to Ground: Neighbors angry after firefighters turn around because fire was outside their district.
current event pic
NASA: Space to Ground: Space Gardening: 7/31/2015
current event pic
A-10 Thunderbolt II A.K.A. Warthog Air to Ground Destruction
current event pic
Kurdish Peshmerga Official Tells his Troop to Burn Arab Villages In Kurdish Areas And Kill Arab Civilians
current event pic
Cop Throws Baby to Ground, Cracking her Skull, Gets 15 Days Jail!!

Advertisers